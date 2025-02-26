MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Jr NTR's 'Devara' to hit Japanese theatres in March

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the Koratala Siva directorial released on September 27, 2024

PTI Published 26.02.25, 11:27 AM
A poster of 'Devara'

A poster of 'Devara' TT Archives

Telugu superstar Jr NTR-starrer "Devara: Part 1" will release in theatre in Japan on March 28.

Previously "RRR", the 2022's film featuring NTR was released in the country, which went on to receive much praise from moviegoers. Before "Devara's" release, the actor will also travel to Japan on March 22 for the promotions of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Koratala Siva, "Devara" also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who made his Telugu debut with the Pan-India film. Originally released on September 27 across India, the film was produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the film is the first installment of the two-part franchise.

NTR will next be seen in "War 2" alongside Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Devara Jr NTR Janhvi Kapoor
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US, Ukraine agree to terms of critical minerals deal amid talks to end war with Russia

Trump told reporters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to come to Washington on Feb 28 to sign a 'very big deal' which comes after the two leaders exchanged hostile words last week
Devotees at the Sangam during the Mahakumbh Mela on Monday
Quote left Quote right

Not comment on those who were at Mahakumbh, I respect them...Many distorted this

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT