Dev and Subhashree to reunite for a new film slated for Durga Puja release: ‘Temperature’s gonna rise’

Bengali film stars Dev and Subhashree Ganguly are set to reunite on screen, putting to rest speculation that last year’s delayed release of Dhumketu would mark the end of their much-discussed pairing.

Taking to social media on Friday, Dev and Subhashree jointly announced that the two actors will headline a new romantic film slated for release during Durga Puja this year.

The upcoming film will mark their first collaboration since Dhumketu finally reached theatres after a 9-year-long wait.

The reunion comes after months of public curiosity around the future of the Dev–Subhashree pairing. During the promotions of Dhumketu, the actors had appeared together at events after almost a decade of public feud. They danced to their hit songs from their earlier films, and even followed each other on social media.

However, soon after the film’s release, distance reportedly re-emerged between the former on-screen partners. Controversies surrounding remarks made by both actors led to sharp exchanges among fan clubs, with the names of their respective partners — filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty and actress Rukmini Maitra — also being dragged into the debate.

According to reports, the upcoming project will be a full-fledged romantic film. The director for the new film has not yet been finalised. The production is expected to be backed by Dev Entertainment Ventures.

Meanwhile, Dev rang in the new year with a string of announcements. He is set to play Padma Shri Karimul Haque in a biopic set for Independence Day release. It will be his 50th film. In addition, Dev has announced sequels to Khadaan and Tonic as well.

Dev’s Projapoti 2 is currently running in theatres. Subhashree’s Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey is also playing on the big screen now.