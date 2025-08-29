Dev and Subhashree Ganguly’s Bengali film ‘Dhumketu’ earns Rs 21.36 crore in two weeks

Dev and Subhashree Ganguly’s latest Bengali film Dhumketu has earned over Rs 21.36 crore nett in two weeks since its August 14 release, the makers said on Friday.

“Unstoppable. Unmatched. Unbelievable. #Dhumketu storms past ₹21.36 CR in just 2 weeks at the Box Office – a record-breaking triumph for Bengali Cinema,” the production banner, Dev Entertainment Ventures, captioned a post on Instagram.

Directed by Kaushik Ganguly, Dhumketu made history as the biggest opening day grosser of all time in Bengali cinema with a collection of Rs 2.1 crore gross, according to the makers.

Earlier this month, Ganguly announced that Dhumketu had secured over 550 shows in theatres across West Bengal, replacing many Hindi releases.

However, the release of Dhumketu was mired in controversy. The film was in limbo for nearly a decade because of a fallout between its co-producers — Dev and Rana Sarkar.

When it was finally about to hit theatres after a ten-year delay, the makers alleged that the film was not getting enough shows because of ‘no-sharing’ policy by Yash Raj Films for War 2. Several industry bigwigs wrote a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard. Finally, Dhumketu raced past War 2 in West Bengal when advance bookings began.

Ahead of the film’s release, the West Bengal government mandated that all theatres in the state, including multiplexes, should screen at least one Bengali film in a prime-time slot between 3pm and 9pm every day.

Despite clashing with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Dhumketu emerged as a box office success. It was released in cinemas across India on August 22.

Also featuring Rudrani Ghosh, Dulal Roy, Alokananda Roy, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Dhumketu follows fugitive Bhanu’s (Dev’s) sudden return to his hometown to meet his wife Rupa (Subhashree) and his parents (Dulal Lahiri and Alokananda Roy) before his final suicide mission for an extremist group led by Chief (Chiranjit Chakraborty).