‘Munna Bhai’ to ‘3 Idiots’: Five Boman Irani performances we absolutely adore

In a recent interview, Boman Irani has said that he considers Kishan Khurana from Khosla Ka Ghosla the favourite character he has played on screen. This comment was a reminder of just how rich and varied the actor’s filmography has been over the years.

From terrifying deans and sly businessmen to emotionally wounded fathers, Irani has built a career out of scene-stealing performances. Here’s a look at some of our favourite Boman Irani roles that continue to stand out even today.

Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus in 3 Idiots

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Boman Irani’s turn as the rigid and intimidating engineering college director remains one of the most iconic antagonistic performances in mainstream Hindi cinema. As Viru Sahastrabuddhe, aka Virus, he embodied everything that is wrong with India’s education system, obsessed with rote learning nad rat race for marks.

What made the performance memorable was how Irani balanced the character’s stern, almost mechanical cruelty with flashes of vulnerability. By the end of the film, Virus transforms from an oppressive authority figure into someone capable of introspection.

Dr Asthana in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

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Sanjay Dutt may have been the star of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., but Irani’s Dr Asthana was its comic engine. The strict, perpetually exasperated dean became instantly unforgettable because of Irani’s impeccable comic timing and expressive body language. His trademark nervous laugh during tense situations became a pop-culture moment in itself.

More importantly, the role catapulted Irani into the limelight, proving he could hold his own alongside established stars while creating a character entirely his own.

Lucky Singh in Lage Raho Munna Bhai

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Irani returned to the Munna Bhai universe with another stupendous performance, this time as Lucky Singh — a manipulative businessman. Lucky Singh is selfish, opportunistic and capable of betrayal. Yet, at core of this shrewd businessman, is a vulnerable father who can go to any lengths to safeguard the future of his daughter. Irani infused the role with enough emotional honesty that audiences could still empathise with him.

His chemistry with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi elevated several scenes, while his portrayal of a father struggling between greed and affection gave the film emotional grounding.

Vardhan Makhija in Don

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In Farhan Akhtar’s slick reimagining of Don, Irani played Vardhan Makhija, an unconventional antagonist. Unlike loud, flamboyant Bollywood villains, Vardhan operated through calm manipulation and calculated deceit.

Irani resisted the temptation to overplay the role, which made the character even more effective. Every measured dialogue delivery and controlled expression hinted at danger lurking beneath the surface, helping make Vardhan one of the more memorable antagonists in modern Hindi action thrillers.

The hotel owner in Darna Mana Hai

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One of Irani’s most underrated performances came in this horror anthology produced by Ram Gopal Varma. Playing a creepy hotel owner obsessed with enforcing a strict no-smoking rule, the actor brought an eerie unpredictability to the screen.

His unsettling exchanges with Saif Ali Khan slowly escalate into psychological horror, and Irani’s restrained performance makes the segment genuinely unnerving.

Special mention: The Mehta Boys

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Irani’s debut directorial venture deserves mention not just for marking a new chapter in his career, but also for delivering one of his most emotionally mature performances.

In the film, he plays Shiv Mehta, a grieving father navigating a fractured relationship with his son, played by Avinash Tiwary. Irani captures the emotional distance, common in many Indian families, with relatable authenticity.