‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ on track to cross USD 500 million globally, might beat ‘Mugen Train’

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is on track to cross USD 500 million at the global box office and break the record for the highest-grossing anime film of all time, previously held by its predecessor Mugen Train, according to trade reports.

As per data tracking website Box Office Mojo, the anime film has amassed a total of USD 353 million worldwide, with USD 70 million in the US and USD 282 million internationally. Following its September 12 release in India, Infinity Castle grossed a total of Rs 44.50 crore at the Indian box office.

According to Sacnilk, Infinity Castle opened to a collection of Rs 13.25 crore on last Friday, followed by a consistent performance over the weekend. The film has been dominating the box office, with Rs 13.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 14.5 crore on Sunday.

In the US, the new film has broken the record previously set by Pokémon: The First Movie almost thirty years ago. It has also surpassed the collections of all the previous Demon Slayer movies, including the 2020 record-breaking film Mugen Train.

Mugen Train currently holds the record for the highest-grossing anime film of all time, with a collection of nearly USD 500 million.

In Japan, Infinity Castle is now the second highest-grossing anime movie of all time, just behind Mugen Train. It has dethroned Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning film Spirited Away, which currently holds the third rank.

Prior to its release, Infinity Castle registered the highest advance booking sales for an animation film in India for the opening day as well as the weekend. The anime sold around 2 lakh tickets before its theatrical release in India.

Infinity Castle is the first part in the movie trilogy covering the final arc of the series. It follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.