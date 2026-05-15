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photo-article-logo Friday, 15 May 2026

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Psalm West’s Pokémon-themed birthday party

The party was also attended by Kim’s mother Kris Jenner

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.05.26, 03:57 PM

Kim Kardashian celebrated her and Kanye West’s son Psalm West’s seventh birthday on Saturday (IST). The SKIMS owner threw her son a Pokémon-themed party. Here’s a look.

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All pictures: Instagram/ @KimKardashian
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Kim and her youngest son, Psalm West, dressed for a Pokémon-themed birthday party. While Kim opted for a fitted, white sleeveless camisole bodysuit, Psalm looked adorable in black, short-sleeved graphic T-shirt featuring multiple yellow Pikachu characters printed across.

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Kim’s daughter Chicago West and her niece Dream Kardashian were also present at the party. 

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Kim and her mother Kris Jenner pose with a guest at Psalm’s Pokémon-themed birthday party. Kris aced her casual look in a crisp shirt and beige trousers. 

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A huge crowd of Psalm’s friends gathered around the birthday boy, while he cut his birthday cake. 

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From poolside fun to energetic routines on the dance floor, Psalm’s birthday party did not fall short on activities.

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Kim, 45, clicked a selfie along with a giant Pikachu mascot. The party also featured Pokemon themed balloons and towering Pokémon playing cards.

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Kim Kardashian Kanye West
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