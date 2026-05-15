Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Psalm West’s Pokémon-themed birthday party

Kim Kardashian celebrated her and Kanye West’s son Psalm West’s seventh birthday on Saturday (IST). The SKIMS owner threw her son a Pokémon-themed party. Here’s a look.
Kim and her youngest son, Psalm West, dressed for a Pokémon-themed birthday party. While Kim opted for a fitted, white sleeveless camisole bodysuit, Psalm looked adorable in black, short-sleeved graphic T-shirt featuring multiple yellow Pikachu characters printed across.
Kim’s daughter Chicago West and her niece Dream Kardashian were also present at the party.
Kim and her mother Kris Jenner pose with a guest at Psalm’s Pokémon-themed birthday party. Kris aced her casual look in a crisp shirt and beige trousers.
A huge crowd of Psalm’s friends gathered around the birthday boy, while he cut his birthday cake.
From poolside fun to energetic routines on the dance floor, Psalm’s birthday party did not fall short on activities.
Kim, 45, clicked a selfie along with a giant Pikachu mascot. The party also featured Pokemon themed balloons and towering Pokémon playing cards.