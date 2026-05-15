Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Psalm West’s Pokémon-themed birthday party

Kim Kardashian celebrated her and Kanye West’s son Psalm West’s seventh birthday on Saturday (IST). The SKIMS owner threw her son a Pokémon-themed party. Here’s a look.

1 6 All pictures: Instagram/ @KimKardashian

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Kim and her youngest son, Psalm West, dressed for a Pokémon-themed birthday party. While Kim opted for a fitted, white sleeveless camisole bodysuit, Psalm looked adorable in black, short-sleeved graphic T-shirt featuring multiple yellow Pikachu characters printed across.

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Kim’s daughter Chicago West and her niece Dream Kardashian were also present at the party.

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Kim and her mother Kris Jenner pose with a guest at Psalm’s Pokémon-themed birthday party. Kris aced her casual look in a crisp shirt and beige trousers.

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A huge crowd of Psalm’s friends gathered around the birthday boy, while he cut his birthday cake.

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From poolside fun to energetic routines on the dance floor, Psalm’s birthday party did not fall short on activities.

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Kim, 45, clicked a selfie along with a giant Pikachu mascot. The party also featured Pokemon themed balloons and towering Pokémon playing cards.