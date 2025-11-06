‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds to headline live-action adaptation of ‘Eloise’

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will headline an upcoming live-action adaptation of Eloise alongside debutante Mae Schenk, Netflix announced recently.

The film, which has been in development since 2020, is based on the eponymous children’s book about a mischievous young girl who lives on the ‘tippy-top floor’ of New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel, according to Variety.

While details of the plot remain under wraps, Netflix described the movie as a “wholly original adventure” inspired by the 1950s book series written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight.

Schenk takes on the titular role of Eloise, while Reynolds will portray an “original villainous character” created for the adaptation.

The project will be directed and written by Amy Sherman-Palladino, best known for Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton co-writing the screenplay.

“Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” said Hannah Minghella, Netflix’s head of feature animation and family film, in a statement.

“It's an honour to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm—Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds—in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film,” she added.

The Eloise franchise has previously inspired multiple screen adaptations, including Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime in 2003, as well as the animated series Me, Eloise! in 2006.

Reynolds was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine and will next appear in Animal Friends, Avengers: Doomsday, and Mayday.