MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds to headline live-action adaptation of ‘Eloise’

Reynolds will star alongside debutante Mae Schenk, who takes on the titular role

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.11.25, 10:39 AM
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will headline an upcoming live-action adaptation of Eloise alongside debutante Mae Schenk, Netflix announced recently.

The film, which has been in development since 2020, is based on the eponymous children’s book about a mischievous young girl who lives on the ‘tippy-top floor’ of New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel, according to Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

While details of the plot remain under wraps, Netflix described the movie as a “wholly original adventure” inspired by the 1950s book series written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight.

Schenk takes on the titular role of Eloise, while Reynolds will portray an “original villainous character” created for the adaptation.

The project will be directed and written by Amy Sherman-Palladino, best known for Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton co-writing the screenplay.

Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” said Hannah Minghella, Netflix’s head of feature animation and family film, in a statement.

“It's an honour to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm—Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds—in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film,” she added.

The Eloise franchise has previously inspired multiple screen adaptations, including Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime in 2003, as well as the animated series Me, Eloise! in 2006.

Reynolds was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine and will next appear in Animal Friends, Avengers: Doomsday, and Mayday.

RELATED TOPICS

Ryan Reynolds Deadpool
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahabharat Ground Zero: Tej Pratap & Tejashwi in fight for Lalu Yadav's legacy

The public falling-out between Lalu’s sons has exposed deep fissures in Bihar’s most storied political family. Tej Pratap’s expulsion in May followed a controversy over a Facebook post featuring him with a woman and hinting at a relationship
Mamata Banerjee speaks during the massive protest rally against the special intensive revision (SIR) in Calcutta on Tuesday. 
Quote left Quote right

BJP weaponising constitutional bodies to tilt the electoral scales in their favour

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT