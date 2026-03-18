Sara Ali Khan may enter Badrinath, Kedarnath if she declares faith in Sanatan: Temple trust

Film actress Sara Ali Khan may be allowed entry into the Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple complexes if she submits an affidavit affirming her faith in Sanatan Dharma, according to the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

Addressing a press conference, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said, "Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma—and who provide a written declaration stating, 'I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva'—are all welcome."

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He added that the committee has already prepared a standardised affidavit format for such declarations.

Responding to a specific query about Sara Ali Khan, who has previously visited the shrine and featured in the film Kedarnath, Dwivedi said, "If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan, and subsequently submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan."

The development follows a March 10 board meeting of the BKTC, where a proposal to bar non-Sanatanis from entering the temple complexes and garbhagrihas (sanctum sanctorums) of Badrinath and Kedarnath was unanimously approved. The proposal has since been forwarded to the Government of Uttarakhand for consideration.

Meanwhile, preparations for the annual Char Dham Yatra are underway, with Dwivedi noting strong early participation. "Within a span of just 10 days, up until March 16, more than 6 lakh devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage to the four holy shrines," he said.

The yatra is scheduled to begin on April 19, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. The portals of Gangotri Temple and Yamunotri Temple will open on the same day, followed by Kedarnath Dham on April 22 and Badrinath Dham on April 23.