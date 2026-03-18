Sheena Bora case: Supreme Court of India gives 9 months to finish trial, says no more extensions

More than a decade after Sheena Bora was killed, the trial in the case has been given more time, but with a clear deadline.

The Supreme Court of India has granted an additional nine months to complete the trial and said no further extension will be allowed.

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A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh passed the order on March 16 after a letter from the Special Judge, CBI, City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay, seeking more time.

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"Considering the prayer made, the time to conclude the trial stands extended by nine months while making it clear that no further prayer seeking extension of time will be entertained," the bench said in its March 16 order.

The court also allowed Indrani Mukerjea to file a fresh application seeking permission to travel abroad. Indrani, the main accused and Sheena Bora’s mother, is out on bail. Her former husband, Peter Mukerjea, is also a co-accused in the case.

According to the prosecution, Sheena Bora, 24, was strangled in a car in April 2012. Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, who later turned approver, and Sanjeev Khanna have been named in the case.

The body was burnt and disposed of in a forest in Raigad, police said. The case came to light in 2015 after Rai revealed details of the murder following his arrest in another case. Indrani and Khanna were arrested in August 2015.

Peter Mukerjea was arrested three months later. All the accused are currently out on bail.