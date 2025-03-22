Aamir Khan says he considers 'Dangal' as the finest film of his career

Bollywood star Aamir Khan says he considers "Dangal", the blockbuster 2016 sports drama, the finest film of his career, even though there was a single shot where he slipped out of character.

The actor, who played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie, said it was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who immediately noticed the flaw in his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is difficult for me to say which is my favourite film. ‘Dangal’ is my best-acted film. There is only one shot in the film, which I did wrong, and Mr Amitabh Bachchan is so sharp that he got that shot. I asked him, ‘How did you find the film?’ and he said, ‘Very good but in one shot you were out of character.’ "The particular scene is during one of the wrestling sequences in the film I get up and say, ‘yes’, so that shot I got wrong because the character of Mahavir Phogat can never say yes. He could've said, ‘waah’ or ‘shabhash’ because ‘yes’ is a very English or Mumbai thing. That didn't get cleared in editing. So, in every film I've done something wrong, no film's perfect,” Aamir said.

Aamir was speaking last evening at the Red Lorry Film Festival, where his 1988 film, “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” was screened.

"Dangal" was based on the inspiring story of Phogat, who taught wrestling to his two daughters --Geeta and Babita (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra). Geeta eventually won the gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The film, which also featured Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana, is the highest grossing Indian film with a reported earnings around Rs 2,000 crore.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.