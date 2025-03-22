MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 March 2025

Aamir Khan says he considers 'Dangal' as the finest film of his career

The actor was speaking at the Red Lorry Film Festival, where his 1988 film, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' was screened

PTI Published 22.03.25, 04:23 PM
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan says he considers "Dangal", the blockbuster 2016 sports drama, the finest film of his career, even though there was a single shot where he slipped out of character.

The actor, who played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie, said it was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who immediately noticed the flaw in his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is difficult for me to say which is my favourite film. ‘Dangal’ is my best-acted film. There is only one shot in the film, which I did wrong, and Mr Amitabh Bachchan is so sharp that he got that shot. I asked him, ‘How did you find the film?’ and he said, ‘Very good but in one shot you were out of character.’ "The particular scene is during one of the wrestling sequences in the film I get up and say, ‘yes’, so that shot I got wrong because the character of Mahavir Phogat can never say yes. He could've said, ‘waah’ or ‘shabhash’ because ‘yes’ is a very English or Mumbai thing. That didn't get cleared in editing. So, in every film I've done something wrong, no film's perfect,” Aamir said.

Aamir was speaking last evening at the Red Lorry Film Festival, where his 1988 film, “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” was screened.

"Dangal" was based on the inspiring story of Phogat, who taught wrestling to his two daughters --Geeta and Babita (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra). Geeta eventually won the gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The film, which also featured Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana, is the highest grossing Indian film with a reported earnings around Rs 2,000 crore.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Aamir Khan Red Lorry Film Festival
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

South vs North: MK Stalin, Vijayan, DK Shivakumar unite against Centre’s delimitation plan

'This sudden move is not driven by Constitutional principles or democratic imperatives, but by narrow political interests,' Kerala CM said
A fire set by miscreants amid violence following an agitation by a right-wing group demanding removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, in Nagpur, Monday night, March 17, 2025, (inset) Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Cost of properties damaged during Nagpur violence will be recovered from rioters

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT