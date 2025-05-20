Cannes Film Festival 2025: Dakota Johnson, Rihanna, Kylie Verzosa dazzle on red carpet

Actress Dakota Johnson grabbed eyeballs on the Cannes red carpet Monday with her chic, minimalist style. Singer-songwriter Rihanna, on the other hand, flaunted her baby bump in a glamorous outfit. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event held in France.

Dakota Johnson

1 7 Dakota Johnson (Reuters)

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson attended the world premiere of the upcoming American noir crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Denzel Washington. Johnson looked glamorous in a Gucci custom-made off-shoulder pastel pink fringe gown.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

2 7 A$AP Rocky and Rihanna (Reuters)

After her Met Gala appearance, American singer Rihanna flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet in a blue Saint Laurent custom-made wrap-around cut-out gown with a halter neck. She accompanied her partner, singer-rapper A$AP Rocky, at the screening of the film Highest 2 Lowest.

Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa

3 7 Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa (Reuters)

American actors Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa attended the screening of the film Splitsville at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. While Adria dazzled in a strapless pistachio green gown, Aquaman star Jason Momoa looked dashing in an all white loose-fit blazer paired with trousers.

Kylie Verzosa

4 7 Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa (Reuters)

Model-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa made her third appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The Miss International 2016 walked the red carpet in a Mark Bumgarner-custom strapless butter yellow gown with a corseted bodice. The lower half of the gown was shaped like a 3D rose.

Denzel Washington

5 7 Denzel Washington (Reuters)

Actor-director Denzel Washington on Monday received the Palme d’Or award, a prestigious career achievement honour, at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who walked the red carpet in a classic tuxedo, attended the screening of his film, Highest 2 Lowest.

Isabelle Huppert

6 7 Isabelle Huppert (Reuters)

The French actress Isabelle Huppert sported a funky denim set by Balenciaga — a light-washed denim jacket paired with a long skirt.

Cleo Diara

7 7 Cleo Diara (Reuters)

Portuguese actress Cleo Diara, who wore a maroon leather ensemble, attended the premiere of her film I Only Rest in the Storm. The film competes in the category Un Certain Regard at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.