‘Heads of State’ to ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’: New films and shows arriving on OTT this week

Shark Whisperer

Streaming from: June 30

Platform: Netflix

Marine conservationist Ocean Ramsey swims alongside sharks in the open ocean without the protection of a cage in this documentary that explores her ability to connect with sharks through their electroreceptive senses. Featuring candid interviews with indigenous leaders and marine scientists, Shark Whisperer explores whether viral stunts like those performed by Ramsey are helping conservation or putting both humans and wildlife at risk.

Heads of State

Streaming from: July 2

Platform: Netflix

After the President of the United States (John Cena) and the British Prime Minister (Idris Elba) survive an aerial assassination attempt, they launch a mission across continents to uncover the conspiracy behind the attack. The duo are aided by MI6 operative Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). What follows is a globe-trotting adventure with high-speed chases, mistaken identities, and secret bunkers in this action thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller.

The Old Guard 2

Streaming from: July 2

Platform: Netflix

Charlize Theron returns as Andy, the immortal mercenary who has finally begun to age. In this sequel to the 2020 fantasy hit, Andy and her team of ancient warriors face off against Discord (Uma Thurman), the first immortal whose long-standing grudge threatens the very existence of their kind. The immortals must now form an alliance with Tuah (Henry Golding), who may hold the key to their condition.

The Sandman Season 2 – Volume 1

Streaming from: July 3

Platform: Netflix

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman returns for a final season following the controversy surrounding allegations of sexual exploitation against the author. After reclaiming his lost artefacts in Season 1, Dream (Tom Sturridge) must now repair fractured bonds with his siblings — Death, Desire, Despair and the elusive Prodigal, now revealed as Destruction. Volume 2 of this instalment is set to drop on Netflix on July 24.

Kaalidhar Laapata

Streaming from: July 4

Platform: ZEE5

A Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil film KD, Kaalidhar Laapata follows the story of a middle-aged man (played by Abhishek Bachchan) abandoned by his family during the chaotic Maha Kumbh Mela. Devastated, he meets Ballu (Daivik Baghela), an orphan, and the two embark on a road trip to complete a bucket list. Directed by Madhumita, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The Good Wife (Tamil)

Streaming from: July 4

Platform: JioHotstar

A Tamil-language remake of the American legal drama of the same name, The Good Wife features Priyamani as a woman forced to return to the courtroom after her judge husband (Sampath Raj) is publicly disgraced. Directed by Revathy, the show joins the long list of global adaptations of the original American series, including versions in South Korea, Japan, Russia, and the more recent Hindi adaptation starring Kajol.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Streaming from: July 4

Platform: Sony LIV

Nagesh Kukunoor’s new series chronicles the 90-day operation following the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Based on Anirudhya Mitra’s memoir Ninety Days, the series stars Amit Sial as the investigator leading the Special Investigation Team. The show also features Sahil Vaid and Bhagavathi Perumal in key roles.

Uppu Kappurambu

Streaming from: July 4

Platform: Prime Video

Set in the fictional village of Chittijayapuram in the 1990s, Uppu Kappurambu is a quirky Telugu-language social satire. When the local graveyard runs out of space, the villagers are thrown into disarray. Newly appointed panchayat head Apoorva (Keerthy Suresh) joins forces with graveyard keeper Chinna (Suhas) to tackle the situation.