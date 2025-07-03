‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ to ‘Metro… In Dino’: Films releasing in theatres this week

Dinosaurs are back on the big screen this week. But there’s still a lot to explore at theatres if dinosaurs aren’t your thing. From modern-day relationship dramas to high-octane action thrillers, here’s a look at new movies hitting cinemas this weekend.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (English)

1 5 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by: Gareth Edwards

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein

The sixth instalment in the Jurassic saga, Jurassic World: Rebirth revolves around Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert operative working for biotech firm ParkerGenix. She is sent to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to retrieve dinosaur biomaterial for heart disease research. As the team ventures into the island, they face previously unknown species of dinosaurs.

Metro… In Dino (Hindi)

2 5 IMDb

Directed by: Anurag Basu

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher

Four couples navigate love, heartbreak and misunderstandings in an urban setting in Anurag Basu’s romance musical Metro…In Dino. In the trailer, every character drifts apart from their respective partners due to misunderstanding. Sara’s character calls out Aditya’s character for being a commitment-phobic man-child. Konkona’s character walks out on her marriage with Pankaj’s, saying she felt like a doormat. Fatima and Ali’s characters seem to face a major emotional rift after a miscarriage. Neena and Anupam’s characters, on the other hand, appear to part ways, believing that neither the time nor the city is right for their love.

Madam Sengupta (Bengali)

3 5 IMDb

Directed by: Sayantan Ghosal

Cast: Rituparna Sengupta, Kaushik Sen, Rahul Bose

Weeks after his suspense thriller Rabindra Kabya Rahasya hit theatres, director Sayantan Ghosal is back with a new murder mystery. Also blending literature and serial killings, Madam Sengupta revolves around a twin murder where the killer leaves clues inspired by Sukumar Ray’s Abol Tabol. The story follows Madam Sengupta (Rituparna Sengupta), a guilt-ridden mother hunting for her daughter Ananya’s murderer. Years ago, she left her husband, Satyaki (Kaushik Sen), straining her bond with Ananya. After Ananya’s mysterious death, suspicion falls on Satyaki, a theatre actor. Her old friend Ranjan (Rahul Bose) also re-enters her life.

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti (Hindi)

4 5 IMDb

Directed by: Ken Ghosh

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Chandan Roy, Gautam Rode, Akshay Oberoi

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti chronicles the 2002 terrorist attack at the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna as NSG officer Major Hanut Singh. The story follows the National Security Guard’s mission to eliminate the terrorists and secure the temple. The real-life attack on September 24, 2002, left 30 civilians dead after two terrorists opened fire inside the temple.

2025 RIIZE Concert Tour [Riizing Loud] in Cinemas (Korean)

5 5 Grammys Website

Directed by: Kyung-chan Kim, Oreum Kim, Chaelim Lee

Cast: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, Anton

K-pop boy band Riize will livestream their July 4 Seoul concert in cinemas across 11 countries including Mexico, Australia, India, and Thailand. The show is part of the Riizing Loud tour at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. After Korea, Riize will tour 14 regions, including Japan, Hong Kong and Indonesia. Debuting in 2023 with Get a Guitar, the six-member group is known for hits like Talk Saxy, Love 119, and Boom Boom Bass.