The dinosaur saga: 6 films to stream before ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ roars into theatres

Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh instalment in the multi-billion-dollar dinosaur franchise that began with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993, is set to hit cinemas this Friday. Directed by Gareth Edwards and featuring an all-new cast, the upcoming film is billed as a thematic continuation of a universe where humans and dinosaurs now coexist.

As fans await the next chapter in the franchise, we look back at how the dinosaur saga has evolved over the years.

Jurassic Park (1993)

1 6 A still from 'Jurassic Park' (1993) IMDb

John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), a wealthy businessman, builds a dinosaur theme park on a remote island, using science to bring prehistoric creatures back to life. He invites scientists Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to inspect the park before opening it to the public. But when the park’s systems fail due to sabotage, the dinosaurs escape. The group must fight for survival as a T. rex and deadly Velociraptors prowl the island.

Stream it on: Prime Video

The Lost World (1997)

2 6 A still from 'The Lost World' (1997) IMDb

Four years later, Hammond reveals there’s another island — Isla Sorna — where the dinosaurs were originally bred. Ian Malcolm is sent there to document the creatures, but a rival team wants to capture them and bring them to a zoo in San Diego. Things go horribly wrong when a T. rex transported to the mainland escapes, causing chaos in the city.

Stream it on: Prime Video

Jurassic Park III (2001)

3 6 'Jurassic Park III' (2001) IMDb

In this threequel, Dr. Alan Grant is tricked into going to Isla Sorna by a couple (played by William H. Macy and Téa Leoni) searching for their missing son. The group’s plane crashes, and they’re forced to survive among dangerous dinosaurs — including a huge new predator called the Spinosaurus. The film also shows smarter raptors that seem to communicate with each other.

Stream it on: ZEE5

Jurassic World (2015)



4 6 A still from 'Jurassic World' (2015) IMDb

Years later, the dream of a dinosaur park is revived as Jurassic World opens on the same island. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) runs the modern, high-tech park, while Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) trains raptors. But when scientists create a new hybrid dinosaur — the Indominus Rex — things go south. The dinosaur escapes and begins killing for sport. As the park falls into chaos, Owen and Claire must save her young nephews and stop the monster.

Stream it on: ZEE5

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

5 6 A still from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018) IMDb

A volcano on Isla Nublar is about to erupt, putting the remaining dinosaurs at risk. Claire and Owen lead a rescue mission, only to discover a conspiracy to sell the animals to the highest bidder. The story revolves around Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), a young girl who is revealed to be a human clone, just like the genetically engineered dinosaurs. When the animals are trapped and stare at death, Maisie releases them into the wild. The film ends with dinosaurs escaping into the real world.

Stream it on: Prime Video

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

6 6 A still from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018) IMDb

Now that dinosaurs live in the wild, the world is struggling to cope. Owen and Claire are hiding Maisie, who is wanted by scientists for her unique DNA. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges: giant locusts, genetically modified by a company called Biosyn, are destroying crops. Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm return to investigate. The story brings together the old and new characters as they fight against corporate greed and try to protect both humans and dinosaurs.

Stream it on: JioHotstar