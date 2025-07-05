‘Another run-machine’: Prasidh Krishna faces flak from fans after expensive spell in Edgbaston Test

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna was at the receiving end of widespread criticism following another expensive outing in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston.

Fans slammed the fast bowler across social media after his spell allowed England to claw their way back into the contest.

India appeared to be in command early on Day 3 of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy clash, having dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes and reducing England to 84 for 5.

But that advantage was overturned as Jamie Smith and Harry Brook mounted a counterattack, both notching up centuries to shift the momentum in England’s favour.

England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith launched a brutal assault on Krishna.

In the 32nd over of the innings, Jamie Smith hammered 23 runs off Krishna. The over included four boundaries and a six, with Smith taking the pacer to the cleaners after Mohammed Siraj had earlier provided bagged two crucial wickets at the start.

Krishna, who was picked ahead of Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI, ended the first innings without a wicket. He conceded 72 runs in 13 overs at an economy rate of 5.50, struggling to find the right areas and failing to contain the English batters. His spells proved costly as England managed to cut down India’s lead despite an early collapse.

Krishna now holds the dubious distinction of recording the worst economy rate in the history of Test cricket (minimum 500 balls bowled), according to Hindustan Times.

So far in his red-ball career, Krishna has conceded runs at an economy exceeding five per over. The previous record-holder was Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain, who gave away 3,731 runs in 38 matches at an economy rate of 4.16 during his international career from 2005 to 2015.

Krishna entered the Test arena with lofty expectations, reputed for his ability to hit the deck hard and generate extra pace and bounce.

In the first Test of the series — which India lost by five wickets — Krishna conceded 128 runs in the first innings while picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.40. In the second innings, he gave away 92 runs for two wickets, with an economy of 6.13.

The fans on X didn’t mince words while reacting to Krishna’s underwhelming performance.

