Cristiano Ronaldo spotted on the sets of ‘Fast 11’? Here’s what we know

Actor Tyrese Gibson on Thursday shared a photo of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the cast of the eleventh instalment of Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious franchise on the sets of the film.

However, many netizens, including Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, are claiming that the picture is AI-generated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcome to the family! @cristiano The global dance just went into new heights,” Gibson wrote alongside the photo on X.

Alongside Vin Diesel, wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock also appears in the photo.

Fans flooded the comments section, highlighting the reasons why the photo seems AI-generated. “I know this is AI because Vin Diesel and the Rock are in a photo together,” one of them wrote. “I WAS THINKING THE SAME THING!!!!! the beef is way too big for them to share a photo together,” another commented.

Earlier this week, Vin Diesel took to Instagram and announced that Ronaldo is set to feature in the upcoming Fast and Furious film.

“Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano,” Vin Diesel wrote alongside a picture of him with the Portuguese football icon.

The eleventh part of Fast and Furious, tentatively titled Fast 11, is slated to release in 2027. Previously, Vin hinted at a possible comeback of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner.

Earlier, the actor also laid down his vision for the grand finale of the billion-dollar action saga. “I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ First, to bring the franchise back to LA. The second, to return to car culture and street racing. And third, to reunite Dom and Brian O’Conner,” he added.

Diesel didn’t elaborate on how Brian — originally portrayed by Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in 2013 — might return.

Fast X, the latest instalment in the franchise, hit theatres in May 2023 and featured a star-studded ensemble including Diesel, Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, and Brie Larson.