Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’ crosses Rs 60-crore mark in five days

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 crossed the Rs 60-crore mark at the domestic box office on Tuesday, as per trade reports.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film began its box office journey on Friday with a collection of Rs 12.5 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. On Saturday, the film minted Rs 20 crore nett, followed by Rs 21 crore nett on Sunday.

The daily earnings dropped to Rs 5.5 crore nett on Monday, and improved marginally to Rs 6.5 crore nett on Tuesday. The total domestic haul of the courtroom comedy stands at Rs 65.5 crore nett.

Jolly LLB 3 recorded an overall 21.12 per cent Hindi occupancy nationwide, as per Sacnilk. The morning shows registered 8.74 per cent occupancy, rising to 19.26 per cent in the afternoon and peaking at 34.31 per cent at night.

The Jolly LLB series began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The 2017 sequel starred Akshay Kumar. The third instalment brings both actors together for the first time, with Kapoor returning as writer and director.

Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, which opened in theatres alongside Jolly LLB 3, has crossed the Rs 1-crore mark at the domestic box office. The film managed to earn Rs 1.1 nett in five days.

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja-starrer fantasy-actioner Mirai has earned Rs 82.555 crore nett in 12 days.