Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’ becomes 6th highest Bollywood opener of 2025

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 earned Rs 12.5 crore nett on its opening day in theatres on Friday, as per trade reports, falling short of the Rs 13.2 crore nett debut of Jolly LLB 2 in 2017.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film recorded an overall 22.4 per cent Hindi occupancy nationwide, as per Sacnilk. The morning shows registered 10.28 per cent occupancy, rising to 17.46 per cent in the afternoon and peaking at 39.45 per cent at night.

Delhi-NCR led with 1,012 shows and 29.33 per cent average occupancy, followed by Mumbai with 669 shows at 23 per cent.

Compared to Akshay’s recent outings, the film’s opening day performance is average. It trails behind the Rs 24-crore nett Day 1 tally of Housefull 5 but outpaces Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore nett) and Kesari: Chapter 2 (Rs 7.75 crore nett).

Jolly LLB 3 is the sixth-highest opening day grosser among Bollywood releases of 2025, trailing Chhaava (Rs 31 crore), Sikandar (Rs 26 crore nett), Housefull 5 (Rs 24 crore nett), Saiyaara (Rs 21.5 crore) and Raid 2 (Rs 19.25 crore).

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, which opened in theatres alongside Jolly LLB 3, managed to earn only Rs 25 lakh nett on Friday.

Jolly LLB 3 faces competition from Telugu fantasy-actioner Mirai, which began its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 2.5 crore nett, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 67.6 crore nett in eight days.