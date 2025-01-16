‘Conclave’ and ‘Emilia Pérez’ lead EE BAFTA 2025 nominations

Thriller films Conclave and Emilia Pérez led The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations for this year’s film awards, announced on Wednesday, with 12 and 11 nods, respectively.
Edward Berger’s Vatican-set mystery-thriller Conclave bagged for best film, best director, best leading actor for Ralph Fiennes, best supporting actress for Isabelle Rossellini and eight other nods. The film explores the power games surrounding the election of a new pope.
Close behind, Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical-thriller Emilia Pérez secured 11 nominations. The film tells the story of a trans Mexican cartel boss, starring Karla Sofía Gascón, who received a nod for best leading actress. Supporting actress nominations for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña added to the film’s impressive haul, which also includes best film and best director.
Both Conclave and Emilia Pérez were strong contenders heading into the nominations, having topped the BAFTA longlists. Emilia Pérez initially led with 15 longlist mentions, while Conclave bagged 14.
Other notable contenders include Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, which received nine nominations, and a quartet of films with seven each: Anora, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, and A Complete Unknown. The Irish-language comedy-drama Kneecap also performed well, garnering six nods.
This year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Doctor Who star David Tennant is set to return as host for the event.
Here is the full list of nominations for EE BAFTA 2025:
BEST FILM
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- Hoard — Luna Carmoon (Director, writer)
- Kneecap — Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)
- Monkey Man — Dev Patel (Director)
- Santosh — Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge
- Sister Midnight — Karan Kandhari (Director, writer)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
- Anora — Sean Baker
- The Brutalist — Brady Corbet
- Conclave — Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two — Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez — Jacques Audiard
- The Substance — Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Anora — written by Sean Baker
- The Brutalist — written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
- Kneecap — written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
- A Real Pain — written by Jesse Eisenberg
- The Substance — written by Coralie Fargeat
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- A Complete Unknown — screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
- Conclave — screenplay by Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez — screenplay by Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys — screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing — screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield
LEADING ACTRESS
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
CASTING
- Anora — Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
- The Apprentice — Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
- A Complete Unknown — Yesi Ramirez
- Conclave — Nina Gold, Martin Ware
- Kneecap — Carla Stronge
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Brutalist — Lol Crawley
- Conclave — Stéphane Fontaine
- Dune: Part Two — Greig Fraser
- Emilia Pérez — Paul Guilhaume
- Nosferatu — Jarin Blaschke
EDITING
- Anora — Sean Baker
- Conclave — Nick Emerson
- Dune: Part Two — Joe Walker
- Emilia Pérez– Juliette Welfling
- Kneecap — Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill
COSTUME DESIGN
- Blitz — Jacqueline Durran
- A Complete Unknown — Arianne Phillips
- Conclave — Lisy Christl
- Nosferatu — Linda Muir
- Wicked — Paul Tazewell
MAKE UP & HAIR
- Dune: Part Two — Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
- Emilia Pérez — Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti
- Nosferatu — David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- The Substance — Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
- Wicked — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth
ORIGINAL SCORE
- The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave — Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez — Camille, Clément Ducol
- Nosferatu — Robin Carolan
- The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Brutalist — Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave — Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two — Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu — Craig Lathrop
- Wicked — Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
SOUND
- Blitz — John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
- Dune: Part Two — Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
- Gladiator II — Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan
- The Substance — Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
- Wicked — Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- Better Man — Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
- Dune: Part Two — Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
- Gladiator II — Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
- Wicked — Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- Adiós — José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti
- Mog’s Christmas — Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding
- Wander to Wonder — Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart
BRITISH SHORT FILM
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing — Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating
- Marion — Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
- Milk — Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
- Rock, Paper, Scissors — Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
- Stomach Bug — Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan