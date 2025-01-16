‘Conclave’ and ‘Emilia Pérez’ lead EE BAFTA 2025 nominations

Thriller films Conclave and Emilia Pérez led The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations for this year’s film awards, announced on Wednesday, with 12 and 11 nods, respectively.

Edward Berger’s Vatican-set mystery-thriller Conclave bagged for best film, best director, best leading actor for Ralph Fiennes, best supporting actress for Isabelle Rossellini and eight other nods. The film explores the power games surrounding the election of a new pope.

Close behind, Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical-thriller Emilia Pérez secured 11 nominations. The film tells the story of a trans Mexican cartel boss, starring Karla Sofía Gascón, who received a nod for best leading actress. Supporting actress nominations for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña added to the film’s impressive haul, which also includes best film and best director.

Both Conclave and Emilia Pérez were strong contenders heading into the nominations, having topped the BAFTA longlists. Emilia Pérez initially led with 15 longlist mentions, while Conclave bagged 14.

Other notable contenders include Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, which received nine nominations, and a quartet of films with seven each: Anora, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, and A Complete Unknown. The Irish-language comedy-drama Kneecap also performed well, garnering six nods.

This year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Doctor Who star David Tennant is set to return as host for the event.

Here is the full list of nominations for EE BAFTA 2025:

BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Hoard — Luna Carmoon (Director, writer)

— Luna Carmoon (Director, writer) Kneecap — Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)

— Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer) Monkey Man — Dev Patel (Director)

— Dev Patel (Director) Santosh — Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge

— Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge Sister Midnight — Karan Kandhari (Director, writer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

DOCUMENTARY

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

Anora — Sean Baker

— Sean Baker The Brutalist — Brady Corbet

— Brady Corbet Conclave — Edward Berger

— Edward Berger Dune: Part Two — Denis Villeneuve

— Denis Villeneuve Emilia Pérez — Jacques Audiard

— Jacques Audiard The Substance — Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anora — written by Sean Baker

— written by Sean Baker The Brutalist — written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

— written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold Kneecap — written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

— written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh A Real Pain — written by Jesse Eisenberg

— written by Jesse Eisenberg The Substance — written by Coralie Fargeat

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown — screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

— screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks Conclave — screenplay by Peter Straughan

— screenplay by Peter Straughan Emilia Pérez — screenplay by Jacques Audiard

— screenplay by Jacques Audiard Nickel Boys — screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

— screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes Sing Sing — screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

CASTING

Anora — Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

— Sean Baker, Samantha Quan The Apprentice — Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

— Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba A Complete Unknown — Yesi Ramirez

— Yesi Ramirez Conclave — Nina Gold, Martin Ware

— Nina Gold, Martin Ware Kneecap — Carla Stronge

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist — Lol Crawley

— Lol Crawley Conclave — Stéphane Fontaine

— Stéphane Fontaine Dune: Part Two — Greig Fraser

— Greig Fraser Emilia Pérez — Paul Guilhaume

— Paul Guilhaume Nosferatu — Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

Anora — Sean Baker

— Sean Baker Conclave — Nick Emerson

— Nick Emerson Dune: Part Two — Joe Walker

— Joe Walker Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling

– Juliette Welfling Kneecap — Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

COSTUME DESIGN

Blitz — Jacqueline Durran

— Jacqueline Durran A Complete Unknown — Arianne Phillips

— Arianne Phillips Conclave — Lisy Christl

— Lisy Christl Nosferatu — Linda Muir

— Linda Muir Wicked — Paul Tazewell

MAKE UP & HAIR

Dune: Part Two — Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

— Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr Emilia Pérez — Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti

— Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti Nosferatu — David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton

— David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton The Substance — Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

— Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli Wicked — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg

— Daniel Blumberg Conclave — Volker Bertelmann

— Volker Bertelmann Emilia Pérez — Camille, Clément Ducol

— Camille, Clément Ducol Nosferatu — Robin Carolan

— Robin Carolan The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist — Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

— Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia Conclave — Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter

— Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter Dune: Part Two — Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

— Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau Nosferatu — Craig Lathrop

— Craig Lathrop Wicked — Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

SOUND

Blitz — John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

— John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison Dune: Part Two — Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

— Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King Gladiator II — Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan

— Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan The Substance — Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard

— Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard Wicked — Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Better Man — Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

— Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs Dune: Part Two — Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe

— Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe Gladiator II — Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti

— Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

— Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz Wicked — Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Adiós — José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti

— José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti Mog’s Christmas — Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding

— Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding Wander to Wonder — Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing — Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating

— Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating Marion — Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic

— Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic Milk — Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene

— Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene Rock, Paper, Scissors — Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer

— Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer Stomach Bug — Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)