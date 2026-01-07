Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs join the cast of Prime Video’s ‘Tomb Raider’ series

Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday announced that Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and Bill Paterson have joined the cast of the upcoming Tomb Raider series starring Sophie Turner.

The project has Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached as writer-creator and co-showrunner. The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

Weaver will play Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman keen to exploit Lara’s talents, while Isaacs stars as Croft’s uncle, Atlas DeMornay. Paterson will portray Winston, the long-standing Croft family butler.

Additional cast members include Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip, Croft’s friend and tech support; Jack Bannon as Gerry, Croft’s personal pilot and snack collector; John Heffernan as government official David; and Celia Imrie as Francine, the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne.

Paterson Joseph plays Thomas Warner, a government official tasked to clean up a mess; Sasha Luss stars as Sasha, Croft’s adversary; Juliette Motamed is Georgia, a by-the-books curator at the British Museum; and August Wittgenstein plays Lukas, an illegal raider who shares history with Croft.

“Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement.

Turner, who rose to global fame playing Sansa Stark in the fantasy series Game of Thrones, said she has long been a fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara Croft. “She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model,” she said in a statement.

Waller-Bridge serves as co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge. Both are executive producers on the series, along with Jonathan Van Tulleken, who also directs.

Peter Friedlander, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, said Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters. “With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider,” he added.

The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. It is co-executive produced by Matt McInnis, with Jan R. Martin serving as producer.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie previously played Lara Croft in the film franchise.