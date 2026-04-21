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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Coachella organisers fined $40,000 as Justin Bieber, Anyma performances breach curfew

Goldenvoice, the organisers, face a penalty after weekend two performances overrun Indio’s strict 1am cut-off

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.04.26, 11:43 AM
Justin Bieber at Coachella 2026

Justin Bieber at Coachella 2026 Instagram/ @lilbieber

Coachella music festival organiser Goldenvoice faces a USD 40,000 fine after running Justin Bieber and Anyma’s performances beyond their designated times on weekend two.

According to US-based entertainment platform Billboard, the festival was fined for exceeding the city’s 1am curfew, a rule in place at the venue where the event has been held since 1999.

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Weekend one complied with the curfew regulation, but weekend two exceeded it on two nights, as first reported by TMZ. On Friday (April 17), Anyma’s midnight set ran until 1.09am, resulting in a USD 24,000 fine. The following night (April 18), Justin Bieber’s headlining performance went two minutes over, adding another $20,000 in penalties.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival operates under a long-standing agreement with the city of Indio that requires shows to end by 1am. on Fridays and Saturdays and by midnight on Sundays. Under the terms, the festival is fined USD 20,000 for the first five minutes past curfew, with additional charges for any further overrun.

However, this is not the first time the organisers have faced curfew fines. In 2009, the organisers had to pay USD 54,000 for British singer Paul McCartney’s performance, since it went nearly an hour over his designated time.

In 2023, meanwhile, Goldenvoice accumulated over $168,000 in fines after six performers — Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Skrillex, Fred Again and Four Tet — exceeded their curfew limits.

In 2025, the organisers had to pay a fine of USD 20,000 for a performance of Travis Scott, which went three minutes past the allotted time.

Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 featured headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, with notable, surprise-filled performances. Highlights included Madonna joining Carpenter, Bieber bringing out Billie Eilish and SZA, and Karol G featuring Peso Pluma.

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Justin Bieber Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, 2026
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