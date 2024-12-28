Inside Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama-themed Christmas with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated a red-and-white pyjama-themed Christmas with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at their residence in Los Angeles, California. Here’s a look at some moments from the party.

1 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka was all smiles as she posed with Nick, Malti, and her close ones for a group photo outdoors in matching red-and-white pyjamas with reindeers imprinted on them.

2 8

Malti, also dressed in matching pyjamas, walked up the stairs with a guest. “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday,” the Citadel actress captioned her post.

3 8

Malti appeared busy while going through the Christmas presents lying on the floor.

4 8

The 42-year-old actress held a goblet with ‘cool aunty club’ written on it.

5 8

Priyanka, Nick and their guests stood around pianist Geoff Aymar while he played the instrument in one of the photos.

6 8

Nick and his friend sat and played on a couch with Malti.

7 8

Priyanka and Nick, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this year, posed for a selfie.

8 8

The actress also shared a video capturing Nick and their daughter’s stroll in the neighbourhood, which was decorated with Christmas lights.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline.

Nick, on the other hand, will star in John Carney’s upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad alongside Paul Rudd and Jack Reynor.