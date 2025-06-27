Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Tabu attend special screening of Rekha’s 1981 classic ‘Umrao Jaan’

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Tabu and Fatima Sana Shaikh were among the several Bollywood stars who attended the special screening of the 4k restored version of Rekha’s 1981 period musical romantic drama Umrao Jaan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she posed for a picture with Rekha during the screening. The 31-year-old actress paid tribute to the veteran star by recreating Rekha’s iconic sari look from the 1981 romantic film Silsila.

Vijay Varma attended the screening dressed in an all-black sherwani.

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, Umrao Jaan hit theatres on January 2, 1981. The film, based on the Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada by Mirza Hadi Ruswa, tells the story of a courtesan and poetess in 19th century Lucknow.

Tabu and Jackie Shroff were also present at the special screening of Umrao Jaan.

Umrao Jaan, which also stars Farooq Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah, has been restored under the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

Rekha’s performance in Umrao Jaan won her a National Film Award. The film is celebrated for its music by Khayyam, with timeless ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke.

“Every time Rekhaji appeared, all of us gasped. Her eyes, her stillness, her grace… uff! it’s impossible to look away. I am in love with her, she is magic,” wrote Fatima Sana Shaikh on Instagram after watching the film.