In pictures: Uncut, restored version of ‘Sholay’ screens at packed open-air theatre in Italy

The uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, was screened at a packed open-air theatre in Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Film Heritage Foundation said on Saturday, dropping photos from the houseful show.

Film enthusiasts turned up in large numbers and cheered during the show at Piazza Maggiore.

“It was a magnificent evening in Bologna yesterday to watch the restored Sholay (1975, Ramesh Sippy) play out for the first time on a giant screen in the Piazza Maggiore in front of an audience that filled the seats, the steps around the square and even the floor as they watched one of India’s most iconic films come back to life 50 years after it was released,” the Film Heritage Foundation wrote on Instagram.

The Bollywood classic was restored by Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with Sippy Films.

“Sholay was restored using the best surviving elements: an interpositive and two-colour reversal intermediates found in a warehouse in UK and a second interpositive dating from 1978 deposited by Sippy Films and preserved by Film Heritage Foundation,” wrote the organisation about the process of the film’s restoration.

Film Heritage Foundation added that the director’s cut, including the original ending as well as two deleted scenes, has been reconstructed and restored in 4k.

“The restoration of Sholay ensures that future generations can appreciate the film's artistic and cultural significance in its most authentic form. This world premiere marks not just a celebration of a film, but a recognition of its enduring power and its place in global cinematic history,” the organisation concluded.

Often hailed as the greatest Bollywood film of all time, Sholay blends action, drama and comedy. The story revolves around two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture a ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Sholay’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances made it a massive hit. Its soundtrack, composed by R.D. Burman, added to its enduring legacy.

The photos Film Heritage Foundation shared were clicked by Valerio Greco and Lorenzo Burlando.