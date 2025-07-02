Where to buy handcrafted treasures — from Dhokra figurines to tribal dolls — in Kolkata

From terracotta artefacts and kantha dolls to batik-print saris, Kolkata’s streets are rich with handcrafted treasures. While South Kolkata’s Dakshinapan Shopping Complex remains a key destination, Central Kolkata’s Esplanade is also a bustling hub for handicraft shopping. My Kolkata brings to you a curated list of spots across the city that celebrate the vibrant world of Indian handicrafts.

Biswa Bangla

The Biswa Bangla store at Dakshinapan offers a range of exclusive handcrafted products at affordable prices. Leather pouches start at Rs 200, while jute jewellery is available at a starting price of Rs 300. The showroom also offers options for handwoven saris, leather batuas and handcrafted diaries and shoes. Biswa Bangla stores are also located in Park Street, Dum Dum, New Town and Salt Lake.





Dakshinapan Market

Stores inside the Dakshinapan Shopping Complex, including Purbasha Emporium, Indian Handicrafts and Odisha State Emporium, offer a diverse selection of handcrafted items such as wicker chairs, stone sculptures, vases, and wooden singhasans. Terracotta dolls, a specialty of the Ghurni region in Krishnanagar, are also available in these shops.





Mrigonayani in Dakshinapan

Mrigonayani in Dakshinapan Shopping Complex deserves a special mention for its vibrant collection of handcrafted wooden items. Their collection includes miniature tables, coasters, colourful lockers, decorative boxes and showpieces, with prices starting at Rs 500.





Gariahat Market

Colourful wind chimes made of clay, embroidered wall hangings and intricately detailed brass statues are among the many unique options available at Gariahat. Dainty items like terracotta jewellery and small leather purses are available for as low as Rs 100.





Hawkers on Lindsay Street

In front of Hogg Market, street vendors sit with baskets full of tribal dolls, starting at Rs. 150. Crafted from wrought iron and clay, these dolls are traditional handicrafts from the districts of Bankura, Purulia, and Midnapore.





New Market Area

The New Market area is lined with shops offering a wide variety of handicrafts, including brass wall hangings, clay figurines, decorative bells and hand-painted garments. The products are not only visually striking but also pocket-friendly.





Kashmir Art Emporium, Dharmatala

Bedsheets and garments adorned with crewel and tilla embroidery, hand-painted brass teapots, boxes, figurines, and spoons are available here in a variety of designs. The collection also includes intricately carved walnut-wood furniture. Prices start at Rs 1,000.





Refugee Handicrafts, Ballygunge

refugeehandicrafts.com

Located at 54/1/1 Hazra Road, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge, Refugee Handicrafts is a government-supported sales emporium with a rich legacy dating back to 1953. The shop aims to support displaced and economically distressed communities by marketing their handmade products. Among its standout offerings are Dhokra artefacts, which are made using a form of non-ferrous metal casting, in practice for over 4,000 years. In addition to Dhokra figures, Refugee Handicrafts also offers a wide range of handcrafted items made of bamboo, terracotta and wood.