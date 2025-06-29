Akhil Akkineni drops wedding photos with wife Zainab Ravdjee: ‘Best day of my life’

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni has shared glimpses from his wedding with longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee, held in Hyderabad on June 6. The couple, who have been in a relationship for three years, got engaged on November 26, 2024. The wedding ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel.
In one of the photos, Akhil and Zainab gazed into each other’s eyes, dressed in traditional wedding ensembles.
Clad in an ivory sari, the bride held on to the groom’s hand in another picture.
A silver-and-rose gold matha patti and white flowers adorning the braid enhanced Zainab’s glamour quotient on wedding day.
Akhil’s parents, Nargarjuna and Amala Akkineni, also participated in the rituals.
One of the pictures offers a glimpse of actress Sobhita Dhulipala who tied the knot with Akhil’s elder brother, actor Naga Chaitanya, in December last year.
Akhil and Zainab held hands as they took their ‘pheras’.