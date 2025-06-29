MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akhil Akkineni drops wedding photos with wife Zainab Ravdjee: ‘Best day of my life’

The couple, who got engaged in November last year, tied the knot on June 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.06.25, 04:56 PM

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni has shared glimpses from his wedding with longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee, held in Hyderabad on June 6. The couple, who have been in a relationship for three years, got engaged on November 26, 2024. The wedding ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel.

Instagram/@akkineniakhil
In one of the photos, Akhil and Zainab gazed into each other’s eyes, dressed in traditional wedding ensembles.

Instagram/@akkineniakhil

Clad in an ivory sari, the bride held on to the groom’s hand in another picture. 

Instagram/@akkineniakhil

A silver-and-rose gold matha patti and white flowers adorning the braid enhanced Zainab’s glamour quotient on wedding day.

Instagram/@akkineniakhil

Akhil’s parents, Nargarjuna and Amala Akkineni, also participated in the rituals. 

One of the pictures offers a glimpse of actress Sobhita Dhulipala who tied the knot with Akhil’s elder brother, actor Naga Chaitanya, in December last year.
Instagram/@akkineniakhil

One of the pictures offers a glimpse of actress Sobhita Dhulipala who tied the knot with Akhil’s elder brother, actor Naga Chaitanya, in December last year.  

Akhil and Zainab held hands as they took their ‘pheras’.
Instagram/@akkineniakhil

Akhil and Zainab held hands as they took their ‘pheras’. 

