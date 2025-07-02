Kolkata content creators try out new Snapchat features, lenses and AR glasses

1 8 All pictures by Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet personalities Nayandeep Rakhit, Amulya Rattan and Sayak Chakraborty attended Snapchat’s Creator Connect event, the first in Kolkata, along with several other content creators from the City of Joy at The Park Hotel’s Galaxy Hall on June 30.

2 8

Amulya Rattan, a popular internet personality, flew from Chandigarh to Kolkata to attend the event. “On Snapchat, my content is completely raw, it’s where people see the real me, my daily life, the behind-the-scenes of my shoots,” she said.

3 8

With an Ipad at the venue and new lenses aka filters to try, the creators had a ball.

4 8

One of the highlights of the event was SnapSchool, which offered an introduction to how Spotlight and Community work on the platform.

Content creator Arbaz Mallick(in-set), who has been using Snapchat for the past three years, said, “SnapSchool was a very effective session where we got to learn a lot, mainly how we can increase our followers.”

5 8

A new Snapchat feature, Spectacles, an alternate reality eye gear, which allows creators to make content handsfree, is currently available on a subscription model only for creators.

“It really looks futuristic to me — fun, innovative, and full of possibilities. I can definitely see myself using it to create content in my own unique way,” Prakash Yadav, a fashion and lifestyle content creator, said.

6 8

“Kolkata is a cultural powerhouse — rich in art, literature, music, and youthful energy. It's a city where storytelling has always thrived, and that makes it a perfect place for us to connect with creators. For us, Kolkata is not just a city on the map; it's a gateway to deeper relevance in India’s creator ecosystem,” Saket Jha Saurabh, director of Content and AR Partnerships, Snapchat India, said.

7 8

The SnapSchool session was followed up by a Q&A round where creators asked various questions on brand deals, leveling up their game, and frequency of posting content.

8 8

Priyam Ghosh, known for making Kolkata Knight Riders content; Unmesh Ganguly, popular for Bankura Memes; and Kiran Dutta aka The Bong Guy were some of the other popular faces present in the audience.