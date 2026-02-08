Cine workers’ body objects to ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ title, calls it derogatory and offensive

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has objected to the title of filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming production Ghooskhor Pandat, saying it could disrupt social harmony and unity.

The film, produced by Pandey and featuring Manoj Bajpayee as a corrupt police officer, was announced earlier this week. However, it triggered controversy on Friday, with politicians and social media users calling the title casteist.

In a letter addressed to Netflix and other OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV, the cine workers’ body said, “FWICE and all its affiliated associations strongly object to the use of this title, as it appears to single out and target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner.”

FWICE, which represents 36 affiliated associations comprising workers, technicians and artists from the media and entertainment industry, also sent the letter to industry bodies such as the Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC).

“Such a title has the potential to hurt sentiments, provoke misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony. FWICE believes that there should be no division in society on the grounds of caste, creed, religion, or profession and deserves respect,” the letter said.

“We appeal to all producer bodies to refrain from allowing the registration or continuation of film titles that are provocative in nature and capable of creating unrest among Indians,” the body said.

“FWICE strongly condemns the registration of the said title and advises Neeraj Pandey and his production house Friday Filmworks to withdraw the same with immediate effect in the larger interest of social harmony and unity,” it added.

FWICE also warned of further action if the issue is not addressed. “Please note that if the needful is not done forthwith, FWICE shall be compelled to advise all its affiliated associations and its scores of members to distance themselves from any project of the said producer,” it said.

Ghooshkhor Pandat is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has co-written the story with Pandey, and is produced under Pandey’s banner, Friday Filmworks.

Featuring Bajpayee in the lead role, the crime thriller follows Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are derailed when he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy unfolding in Delhi.

In a social media post on Friday, Pandey acknowledged that the film’s title had “hurt” a section of the audience and said all promotional materials would be taken down temporarily.