‘Extremely painful’: Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi denies involvement with Palaash Muchhal amid cheating rumours

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi on Friday denied any involvement with music composer Palaash Muchhal, whose wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was recently postponed amid cheating rumours.

In a statement Nandika issued on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

Nandika slammed the media for publishing articles with inputs from Reddit threads where “anyone can post whatever they want, resulting in defamation”.

“Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health,” she further said.

Nandika also mentioned that she has been receiving threats online. “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way,” she wrote.

Gulnaaz Khan, the other choreographer whose name has been dragged into the rumours, also broke silence earlier.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gulnaaz wrote, “Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

Ahead of Palaash and Smriti’s 23 November wedding, the cricketer’s father Srinivas Mandhana was hospitalised due to cardiac issues. Soon after that, Palaash also had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment of a viral infection and acidity issues.

However, social media has been rife with rumours of Palaash having cheated on Smriti with a choreographer.

Palaash’s elder sister, singer-lyricist Palak Muchhal, had said that the wedding festivities were put on hold due to Smriti’s father’s health. Palaash’s mother Amita Muchhal has also said that both Palaash and Smriti are close to the cricketer’s father and did not want to continue with the wedding till he had fully recuperated.

Palaash and Smriti are yet to issue an official statement.