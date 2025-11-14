Chadwick Boseman to be honoured with a posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously on November 20, the organisers said on Thursday.

The Walk of Fame, a renowned landmark in Los Angeles, celebrates the accomplishments of hundreds of film industry icons at the centre of the entertainment world.

The actor has been named as one of the honorees in the Motion Pictures category. He will receive the 2,828th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to the British broadcaster BBC, Chadwick’s widow, Simone, is expected to receive the honour on his behalf. Reports also suggest that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis, who starred with him in his final film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, will deliver speeches at the ceremony.

Boseman, who passed away at 43 in August 2020 following a battle with colon cancer, had two films released after his death—- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Over his 20-year career, he earned numerous honours, including a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy, along with nominations for both an Academy Award and a BAFTA.

Chadwick will join fellow Marvel stars like Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth, each of whom has been previously recognised with a Hollywood star.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honoured to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

“His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world,” she added.

According to The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Boseman’s star will be positioned at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, the organisers announced that actress Deepika Padukone is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year, becoming the first Indian celebrity to receive the honour.

The class of 2026 at the Los Angeles sidewalk includes 35 names from the world of films, TV shows, music, Broadway and comedy.

The 39-year-old actress has been named as one of the honorees in the Motion Pictures category. She will be joined by Hollywood actors including Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, and Demi Moore.