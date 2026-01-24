Can’t imagine ‘Border’ without ‘Sandese’: Sonu Nigam responds to Javed Akhtar’s criticism of song recreation

Singer Sonu Nigam has responded to lyricist Javed Akhtar’s criticism of remaking old Border songs for Border 2, saying some compositions cannot be separated from the films they were created for.

Akhtar had earlier described the trend of remaking classic songs as “intellectual and creative bankruptcy” and said he declined to write new lyrics for Sandese Aate Hain for Border 2. Reacting to the remarks, Nigam said he respected Akhtar’s view but defended the song’s return in the sequel.

“Yes, Javed sir is absolutely right in saying that it is not good to bring back old songs. But if Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can’t imagine Border without the song,” Nigam said.

Nigam added that Akhtar would appreciate Mitte Ke Bete, a new song from Border 2, which he described as a tribute to soldiers and the nation.

On Friday, Sonu Nigam shared a video message on Instagram, dedicating Border 2 to the nation and recalling his long association with the franchise. “I went to the Border premiere for the first time in 1997. And now in 2026, I’m standing at the premiere of Border 2. I had never thought this beautiful journey would go on for so many years,” he said.

Nigam, who originally sang Sandese Aate Hain in J.P. Dutta’s 1997 film Border, has re-recorded the song for the sequel under a new title, Ghar Kab Aaoge. The melody has been retained, while the new lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

The new song also features vocals by Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Mishra.

Nigam said Border films focus on real events and carry a responsibility towards the stories they tell. “Border is a franchise that reveals true stories and not fiction. These are stories of our country and our soldiers, and stories of our victory,” he said.

He added that the makers paid special attention to the music. “The war that we won in reality many years ago, we will win again through Border 2.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with Dutta’s 1997 film Border. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.