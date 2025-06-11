Vir Das is over the moon after meeting Francis Ford Coppola in London: ‘A lovely afternoon’

Comedian Vir Das cannot keep calm after meeting Hollywood veteran Francis Ford Coppola during his recent visit to London.

The actor-comedian posted a photo with the 86-year-old filmmaker on social media on Tuesday. In the photo, Vir Das is seen seated on a sofa alongside Coppola. Vir sports a black oversized double-breasted jacket layered over a white T-shirt, paired with brown loose-fit trousers. Meanwhile, Francis Ford Coppola looks sharp in a classic grey suit, complemented by a patterned tie.

Das, who met Coppola at an event hosted by Priya Agarwal Hebbar and her family, said he talked to the auteur about “the world and your amazing journey”.

“A lovely afternoon in London with the legend Francis Ford Coppola. So good to meet you and talk about the world and your amazing journey. Thank you to Priya Agarwal Hebbar and her wonderful family for bringing us all together and hosting us so well,” Vir wrote alongside the photo on X.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “How blessed are you to have met and hung out with the legend.” Another fan commented, “Priceless moment.”The 45-year-old comedian-actor, who made history recently as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024, took home the best comedian award at the International Emmys in 2023 for his Netflix comedy special Landing.

Das was nominated for an Emmy in the Comedy category in 2021 for his comedy special Vir Das: For India.

On the work front, Das recently appeared as a news anchor in Prime Video’s Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday. Francis Ford Coppola recently directed the sci-fi drama Megalopolis.