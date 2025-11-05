What is ‘chikiri’? ‘Peddi’ director Buchi Babu Sana explains to AR Rahman

After the success of first shot glimpse, the makers of Ram Charan-starrer Peddi are ready to unveil the second single from the film. Titled Chikiri, the song has been composed by AR Rahman.

On Wednesday, music label T-Series Telugu dropped a video showing director Buchi Babu Sana discussing the situation of the song with the Oscar-winning composer. “The word ‘chikiri’ refers to the natural beauty of a woman who does not need any makeup,” said Sana.

The filmmaker also recounted a personal anecdote. Sana tells Rahman that his elder brother introduced him to ARR’s music when he was in the seventh grade and now, working with him for Peddi, is an incredible experience.

AR Rahman said that he is working in a Telugu film after a long time and he is impressed by the honesty, simplicity and authenticity of Buchi Babu’s script.

The duo then came up with the Chikiri song. At the end of the video, we get a glimpse of the song with Ram Charan’s grooving to the beats.

Set to drop on November 7, Chikiri Chikiri is sung by Mohit Chauhan, with lyrics by Balaji.

Besides Ram Charan, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks Janhvi’s second Telugu film after 2024’s Devara, which also starred Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings, Peddi boasts a background score by AR Rahman.

Peddi is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2026.