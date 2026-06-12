Apple TV renews 'Widow’s Bay' for Season 2 after breakout debut

Streaming service Apple TV renewed its latest horror-comedy series "Widow’s Bay" for a second season.

The season two announcement comes ahead of the first chapter's finale, scheduled to stream on June 17, according to a press release from Apple TV.

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"Widow’s Bay", which premiered in April 2026, is set in the newly-remodeled New England island town of Widow’s Bay, which is haunted by a centuries-old supernatural curse.

It follows the skeptical widower and mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys, as he tries to turn the sleepy, superstitious island into a tourist destination while raising his teenage son.

The show blends workplace comedy with genuinely creepy folk-horror elements.

“From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laugh and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew and the entire team have created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV.

“It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season,” he added.

Apple TV also announced that the show's creator Katie Dippold has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer.

Dippold, who also serves as the executive produces and showrunner, said season two will explore the premise that “everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about”, delivered in the show’s deadpan style.

Directed by Hiro Murai, "Widow's Bay" also stars Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey, K Callan and Jeff Hiller in pivotal roles.

The series is produced by Apple Studios.





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