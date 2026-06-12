10 years of ‘Goblin’: Five iconic songs that made us fall in love with the K-drama

Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun-starrer Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, better known as Goblin, remains one of the most iconic K-dramas of all time. Blending fantasy, romance and heartbreak, the series continues to captivate audiences worldwide, cementing its status as a global phenomenon.

Whether you are beginning your K-drama journey or returning to a beloved classic, Goblin remains an unforgettable experience. While its poignant storytelling, memorable characters and stunning visuals have stood the test of time, its soundtrack is equally responsible for keeping the magic alive years after its release.

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As Goblin celebrates a decade since its release this year, here’s a look back at five of its most iconic tracks that continue to evoke the charm and emotions that turned the drama, reminding us why we chose to watch it in the first place.

Stay With Me

If anyone has somehow managed to miss Goblin (a rare feat in the K-drama world), they have almost certainly come across Stay With Me. Often regarded as the unofficial anthem of Korean dramas, the track is nearly impossible to ignore. It also made history by becoming the first K-drama soundtrack music video to surpass 500 million views on YouTube. Performed by Chanyeol of EXO and Punch, the song perfectly captures the series' signature blend of soaring emotion and lingering melancholy.

Beautiful

Performed by Crush, Beautiful is one of the most recognisable songs from Goblin. Its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics mirror the bittersweet romance between Kim Shin and Ji Eun-tak, making it a fan favourite that still evokes nostalgia years later.

I Miss You

Sung by Soyou, I Miss You perfectly captures the longing and loneliness that run through the drama. The soft vocals and emotional arrangement amplify the moments of separation, making the song an unforgettable companion to some of the series' most poignant scenes.

I Will Go To You Like the First Snow

Ailee’s powerful ballad remains one of the defining tracks of Goblin. Rich with emotion, the song reflects themes of destiny, sacrifice and eternal love, and continues to be associated with the drama's most heartbreaking moments.

Round and Round

Featuring Heize and Han Soo-ji, Round and Round adds a mystical layer to the series with its haunting melody and dreamlike composition. Often played during key emotional sequences, the track beautifully complements Goblin's fantasy world and timeless storytelling.