Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court, alleges ‘Kala Hiran’ violates his personality rights

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy on a plea by actor Salman Khan seeking to restrain the film’s release, according to legal news website Live Law.

A vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to Amit Jani, Akshay Pandey and others on Salman Khan's application in the matter and listed it for hearing on June 19.

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Appearing for Salman, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan argued that the proposed film is purportedly based on the actor’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case and allegedly violates an earlier High Court order protecting his personality rights.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the film’s release date. Counsel for the producers informed the bench that while the trailer had been released earlier on Friday, no release date had been announced. Salman’s lawyer, however, urged the court to injunct the entire project.

In his plea, Salman alleged that the film unlawfully exploits his personality rights and falsely portrays events associated with him.

The actor contended that the promotional material contains unmistakable references to him, including a character who bears an uncanny resemblance to him and wears his signature blue bracelet.

“The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no one else,” the application states.

Salman further argued that such portrayal is particularly objectionable given that he was acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act and that the film is capable of misleading the public about actual events.

The plea also alleges that despite receiving a legal notice dated April 24, the producers continued to publicise the film and repost content linking it to Salman.

Calling it a “gross violation” of his recognised personality rights, the actor has sought immediate injunctive relief against the film’s development, production, publication and promotion.