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regular-article-logo Friday, 12 June 2026

US-Iran peace deal text agreed, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says mediation near breakthrough

'Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal,' Shehbaz said in a social media post

PTI Published 12.06.26, 11:02 PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif File photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Friday that the US and Iran have agreed on the text of a peace deal, kindling hope of peace in the region.

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Shehbaz said in a social media post.

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"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he said.

He added that “peace has never been this close as it is now.” He also tagged US President Donald Trump, vice president JD Vance, secretary Marco Rubio as well as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in the post that came after a barrage of reporting on the possible deal.

Foreign minister Araghchi earlier said that the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer." "Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," he said, without providing any details.

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US-Iran peace deal text agreed, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says mediation near breakthrough

'Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal,' Shehbaz said in a social media post
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