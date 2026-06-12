'Very dishonourable people': Trump rejects Iran’s leaked deal claims, accuses Tehran of drone attack on Indian ships

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran's leaked comments on a deal with the United States do not represent what has been agreed to in writing.

"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!," he wrote on Truth Social.

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"They better get their act together, and FAST!," Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that funds would not be released to Iran for signing a deal with the US or attending a meeting, adding that the potential deal is structured to ensure that economic benefits would flow to Tehran if it meets its obligations. He also alleged that he had been seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Trump said on Thursday he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached.

Terms of the deal as described on Friday by Iranian officials appear to offer Tehran much of what it has demanded so far, with Trump appearing to win little of what he has sought, beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran shut after he ordered attacks in February.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Friday that the draft would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, unfreeze billions of dollars of its funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks. Washington wants a deal to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon; Iran says it is not seeking one.

The waiving of sanctions, unfreezing of Iranian assets and halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon are essential Iranian demands. The source made no mention of what Iran might offer in return.

Donald Trump on Friday even accused Iran of carrying out drone attack against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was "totally unacceptable."

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.