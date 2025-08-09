BTS member J-Hope’s sister Jung Ji-woo hits back at troll over pregnancy claim

South Korean influencer and entrepreneur Jung Ji-woo, younger sister of K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope, has condemned commentary by a social media user on her personal life, especially over a rumour related to her pregnancy and miscarriage.

Recently, Ji-woo shared a screenshot of a comment under one of her posts that read, “Aren’t you pregnant? Or you lost the baby? There is no bump and you are wearing tight clothes and doing exercise.”

Though the comment was later deleted, J-Hope’s sister responded with frustration.

Sharing a screenshot of the now-deleted comment on her Instagram story, Ji-woo wrote, “Was about to reply, but the comment disappeared. We're trying for a baby, but there's nothing to share yet. Still, I'm honestly shocked that someone I don't even know could ask such a personal and inappropriate question about our private life.”

“Even my close friends wouldn't go there. When did I ever say "I'm pregnant"? I've said nothing, but some people out here are making up stories like it's confirmed facts. Now it's gone from "she's pregnant" to "she had a miscarriage" to "she's out drinking"? Seriously? I've been ignoring it 'cause it's so far from the truth, but it's getting out of hand. Show some respect, please,” she added.

Ji-woo, who got married in 2021, had previously shared that she and her husband are planning to start a family.

Jung Ji-woo is a South Korean businesswoman, a fitness model, influencer and YouTuber under Cube Entertainment. She is also the CEO of fashion company AJ Look, eyewear brand Fun The Mental and beauty brand Neaf Neaf.

In December 2024, Ji-woo visited India to launch Neaf Neaf in Delhi.

Meanwhile, J-Hope has recently joined his bandmates — RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin and V — in Los Angeles to prepare for their comeback album and subsequent world tour.

The band’s eldest member, Jin, who is currently busy with his solo concert #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, will join his band members later.

On the work front, BTS recently dropped their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.