BTS Army breaks the internet with 2 million posts as band announces comeback world tour

K-pop boy band BTS has announced its long-awaited comeback world tour, and their fans have not kept calm since then.

On Tuesday (IST), BigHit dropped the concert schedule, and within hours the internet was flooded with nearly two million posts by fans worldwide, who have dubbed it the ‘greatest comeback’, as per Korean media reports.

BTS is set to kick off their world tour in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 with scheduled stops across major cities across the world, including Los Angeles, London, Chicago, Sydney and Santiago.

They will also perform across major Asian hubs, with tour stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore.

Soon after the announcement, fans poured their emotions on social media, penning heartfelt notes on X, Instagram and Reddit.

From old concert clips to memes, the internet has been brimming with BTS posts since Tuesday evening.

Amid the celebrations, Indian fans expressed disappointment over the band giving India a miss in its world tour schedule. However, some BTS fans are hopeful that the band will come to India in 2027.

Last year, the frenzy started after band member V greeted his Indian fans with a ‘Namaste’ on Weverse and said, “See you next year.” A greeting in Hindi led to a flurry of posts about the band’s possible India tour.

Following the release of their new 14-track album on March 20, BTS will embark on the world tour. The title of the album is yet to be announced.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.