Britney Spears check in to substance abuse facility weeks after DUI arrest

Pop star Britney Spears has entered a substance abuse treatment facility just over a month after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to her representative.

A representative for Spears said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday that the 44-year-old had voluntarily checked herself into the facility.

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The arrest relates to a March 5 incident, when California Highway Patrol officers received a report of a BMW driving fast and erratically on U.S. 101 in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County line, authorities said.

Spears, who lives in the area, underwent a series of field sobriety tests before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. She was taken to a county jail and released several hours later.

Investigators submitted the case to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on March 23. Prosecutors are expected to take a decision on possible charges against Spears before a scheduled May 4 court date.

A representative at the time called Spears’ actions “completely inexcusable” and said it would ideally be “the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

Spears has largely stepped back from her music career in recent years. She has not toured in nearly eight years and has not released an album in close to a decade.

In 2021, she regained control of her personal and financial decisions after a court-ordered conservatorship was dissolved following nearly 14 years. Two years later, she released a bestselling memoir The Woman in Me.