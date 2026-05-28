AR Rahman joins Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Masoom: The New Generation’ as co-producer: Report

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has reportedly joined filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming film Masoom: The New Generation as co-producer, more than four decades after the release of the director’s acclaimed 1983 family drama.

Kapur said Rahman, who is also composing the music for the film, came on board after listening to the script.

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“I am going to shoot it this year. I have cast it, I have written it. A.R. Rahman is co-producing the film with me. He heard the script and asked me, ‘Can I co-produce it?’ and we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we have already recorded one song, we are on to the second,” Kapur told Variety India.

The filmmaker said the new project revisits the emotional universe of Masoom while exploring themes of belonging, migration and family.

Original stars Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah will reprise their roles in the sequel, alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee and Kapur’s daughter Kaveri.

Rahman and Kapur have earlier collaborated on the 2007 period drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age. Rahman had co-composed the soundtrack of the film, starring Cate Blanchette, alongside Craig Armstrong.

Earlier this year, Kapur had recalled in a social media post that Masoom had initially opened to empty theatres and was nearly abandoned by distributors before eventually earning cult status.

Also starring Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj and Aradhana Srivastav, the original film revolved around a family whose lives are disrupted after the husband’s illegitimate son comes to live with them following the death of his mother.