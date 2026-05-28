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regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 May 2026

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to visit Lok Bhavan at 2.30 pm to tender resignation, DK Shivakumar likely successor

The chief minister will later address a press conference at 3:00 pm, according to officials in his office

PTI Published 28.05.26, 01:44 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence, in Bengaluru. PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan at 2.30 pm on Thursday to tender his resignation, hours after informing cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down during a breakfast meeting at his official residence, officials said.

Siddaramaiah is also scheduled to address a press conference at 3 pm, according to officials in the Chief Minister’s Office.

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Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said Siddaramaiah informed cabinet colleagues about his decision to resign and indicated that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would succeed him, following directions from the Congress high command.

The minister made the remarks after attending the breakfast meeting hosted by the chief minister at his official residence.

According to CMO sources, Siddaramaiah sought an appointment with the Governor after the party leadership apparently asked him to pave the way for a leadership change in the state.

However, sources at Lok Bhavan said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has travelled to his native city, Indore, for personal reasons.

Responding to a question on whether the chief minister could submit his resignation to the Lok Bhavan secretary instead of the Governor directly, an official told PTI that Siddaramaiah could do so if he wished.

When asked whether such a submission would be considered valid, the official said, "Yes. Then, when His Excellency arrives, he will confirm it. His Excellency may again ask him (Siddaramaiah) to come and submit it in person, depending on the procedure".

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