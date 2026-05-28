Urvashi Rautela slams AI image that shows her kneeling in front of Bollywood actresses: ‘Please stop this toxicity’

Actress Urvashi Rautela has slammed a viral AI-generated image that compared her with several leading Bollywood stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit, and Deepika Padukone.

The edited image, making rounds on social media, showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas seated on a throne, with Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone standing beside them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urvashi was shown kneeling in front of the actresses.

Resharing the image on her Instagram Stories, Urvashi called out the growing culture of online negativity and urged social media users to stop pitting women against each other.

“I truly believe every actress has her own journey, hard work, and destiny. Comparing women or creating fan wars only spreads negativity. Let’s celebrate talent, growth, and kindness instead. Please stop this toxicity,” she wrote.

Urvashi is no stranger to controversies and online trolling. Last year, X users trolled her Cannes appearance, with some netizens calling her “Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma”.

She also faced online backlash for her insensitive comments after an attack on Saif Ali Khan in 2025.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Inspector Avinash 2, where she starred alongside Randeep Hooda.