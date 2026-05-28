Poonam Dhillon ‘disappointed’ that Ranveer Singh did not approach cine artistes’ body over ‘Don 3’ impasse

Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon has expressed disappointment over the Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh following his exit from Don 3.

Dhillon said neither the actor nor the producers or FWICE approached CINTAA to help resolve the dispute.

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“It's a very strange situation to be in because it's one of our members, but neither the artist nor the producer or the Federation informed us or took us into their confidence. We could have tried to resolve the issue. That is what our association is there for - to resolve such disputes or any problems that arise between an actor and a producer,” Dhillon told Variety India.

She said Singh, being a CINTAA member, could have approached the association for an amicable resolution.

“Ranveer, being a part of CINTAA, could have involved us and approached us so we could have tried to resolve the issue in a more amicable way. I would like every actor to honour their commitments in the best possible way. If there are any issues, they should handle them and, if needed, approach the association so we can resolve them together. The fact is we don't really know much, so I cannot say whether he is wrong or they are wrong. I simply don't know,” she added.

Dhillon, however, said she would not comment further as she did not have complete information about the matter.

FWICE on Monday announced a non-cooperation directive against Singh over his abrupt exit from Don 3.

Singh’s official spokesperson issued a statement saying the actor has maintained silence out of respect for the film fraternity and those associated with the Don franchise.

FWICE later clarified that its action against Singh was not a “ban” but a temporary non-cooperation directive linked to his sudden exit from the project.