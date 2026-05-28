Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah informs cabinet colleagues of decision to step down amid Karnataka leadership change buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down during a breakfast meeting hosted at his official residence here, official sources said, amid intense speculation over a leadership change in the Congress-ruled state.

His current deputy and possible successor, D K Shivakumar, along with other cabinet colleagues, attended the breakfast meeting.

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According to CMO sources, the CM sought the Governor's appointment after the party high command apparently asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state. However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has left for his native Indore for personal reasons.

In pictures shared by the Chief Minister's Office, Siddaramaiah was seen hugging an emotional Shivakumar, while another image showed the deputy CM touching Siddaramaiah's feet and taking his blessings.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is greeted by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence, in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah is greeted by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence.

The development comes after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday, where back-to-back meetings were held at the Congress headquarters involving Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress high command had reportedly asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in Karnataka and offered him a central role in the party along with a Rajya Sabha seat. Reports said Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the offer.

Some sources indicated Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.

As political activity intensified in the state, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, clarified on Wednesday that the Congress has not called a meeting of its legislature party and that no formal decision has yet been taken. He urged the media not to speculate on the issue.

The Legislature Party selects its leader, who then becomes the obvious choice for chief minister.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, chairs a breakfast meeting with cabinet ministers to inform them of his decision to step down, at the CM’s residence, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, supporters of Shivakumar celebrated in several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Ramanagara, amid reports that their leader was set to become the next CM. At the same time, Siddaramaiah supporters gathered outside his official residence protesting against any move to replace him.

The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities also warned the Congress leadership against replacing Siddaramaiah, asserting that the party had come to power because of the support of backward classes and AHINDA communities — minorities, backward classes and Dalits. Federation leaders warned of agitation if Siddaramaiah was made to step down.

Pictures from the breakfast meeting also showed Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar sharing a traditional spread that included idlis, vadas, sambar, chutney, bisi bele bath and kesari baat.

The leadership tussle within the ruling Congress had intensified after the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term in November 2025.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the Congress won the May 2023 Assembly election. The party eventually convinced Shivakumar to accept the deputy CM's role.

At the time, there were reports of a "rotational chief minister formula" under which Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years, though the arrangement was never officially confirmed by the Congress.