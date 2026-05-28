TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar accuses Kalyan Banerjee of misogyny, verbal abuse; writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing party colleague Kalyan Banerjee of verbally abusing her inside Parliament and alleging misogynistic behaviour towards women MPs, further exposing widening rifts within the TMC after its recent electoral setback.

In her letter to the Speaker, the Barasat MP sought permission to formally lodge a complaint and demanded action against Banerjee.

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"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," the MP from West Bengal's Barasat wrote in the letter.

Neither Kalyan Banerjee nor the TMC leadership immediately reacted to the complaint.

The development comes just a day after the four-term MP resigned from all organisational posts in the Trinamool Congress while launching a sharp attack on sections of the party leadership. However, she continues to remain the MP from Barasat, a seat she won on a TMC ticket.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "The issue of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is her personal matter and the party’s internal matter. We are not very concerned with internal party matters. Our focus is on how Bengal can progress. We have no interest in interfering in the internal matters of the Trinamool Congress"

Internal tensions within the party escalated after Ghosh Dastidar publicly raised concerns over alleged corruption, the R G Kar rape-murder controversy and the growing influence of political consultancy firm I-PAC in the party's functioning.

Her resignation from party posts also came a day after she attended Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative review meeting in Kalyani, defying the party's directive to stay away.

Kalyan Banerjee, the four-time MP from Sreerampur, has often courted controversy over his remarks and confrontations involving both political opponents and colleagues.

The latest controversy follows earlier public disagreements involving senior TMC leaders such as Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad and Banerjee, highlighting growing unease within the party in the aftermath of its assembly poll defeat.

The TMC, however, has maintained publicly that the party remains united despite occasional differences among leaders.