Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ crosses Rs 200-crore mark globally in Week 1

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 crossed the Rs 200-crore milestone at the global box office at the end of its first week in theatres, the makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to his X handle, Mohanlal wrote, “Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family”. He also shared a poster announcing the milestone.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.65 crore nett in India on its first Wednesday, registering a 2.23 per cent increase from Tuesday’s Rs 6.45 crore nett collection.

The Jeethu Joseph-directed crime thriller was screened across 4,721 shows on day seven, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 75.30 crore.

At the overseas box office, the film collected Rs 5 crore gross on Wednesday, pushing its international gross to Rs 95.70 crore.

Language-wise, the Malayalam version led collections on Day 7 with Rs 5.85 crore nett from 2,703 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 50 lakh, while the Tamil version collected Rs 20 lakh. The Kannada version added Rs 10 lakh.

The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 40.35 per cent on Wednesday. The Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 14.19 per cent, while Tamil occupancy stood at 17.09 per cent. The Kannada version recorded 14.15 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer romantic drama Chand Mera Dil continued to struggle at the box office during its opening week.

The film, which released in theatres on May 22, collected Rs 1.90 crore on its sixth day, according to Sacnilk. The film's total India nett collection has reached Rs 17.25 crore.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is produced by Karan Joha’s Dharma Productions.