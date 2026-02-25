British actor Ed Skrein to play Baldur in Prime Video’s live action ‘God of War’

British actor Ed Skrein has joined the cast of Prime Video’s live-action adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game God of War, where he will play the Norse God Baldur.

Skrein, 42, is known for his performances in films such as Deadpool, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Rebel Moon. He will star alongside Ryan Hurst, who plays protagonist Kratos, Callum Vinson as Kratos’ son Atreus, and veteran actor Mandy Patinkin as the all-father Odin, according to a press release.

The series revolves around Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to scatter the ashes of their late wife and mother Faye.

“Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human,” read the official logline of the show.

Baldur, described as the youngest son of Odin and his father’s most dangerous weapon, is portrayed as a charismatic and unpredictable figure cursed since childhood — a curse that stripped him of all ability to feel pleasure or physical sensation.

“This fuels an insatiable anger and bloodlust in Baldur, who favors a brawling fighting style that blends his immense power with the raw impact of his fists. Above all else, he longs for an opponent that can truly match his prowess in battle. An opponent that can finally make him feel something,” according to the character description.

The show is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. It has received a straight two-season order, with pre-production currently underway in Vancouver, Canada.

Ronald D. Moore, the Emmy-winning creator of Outlander and Battlestar Galactica, serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E O Toye, whose credits include Shogun, The Boys and Fallout, will direct the first two episodes.

The ensemble cast also features Max Parker, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Teresa Palmer, Alastair Duncan, Jeff Gulka and Danny Woodburn.