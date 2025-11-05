‘Not obscene, just compliments’: Riju Biswas defends himself amid sari controversy

Bengali actor Riju Biswas, who recently landed in the cross hairs of netizens for sending unsolicited messages to several women on social media, often at odd hours, has defended his actions, stating that he was merely paying them a compliment without any wrong intentions.

Biswas added that a text like ‘you look good in a sari’ was not obscene. He said that he pays similar compliments to his mother and aunts.

“I don’t like to lie. So, I won’t say my account was hacked. I sent those messages. But what’s the harm in complimenting someone? Saying to someone that you look good in a saree is a simple compliment. Also, I say this to my mother,” the 37-year-old actor told Bengali news portal.

The controversy began last week when several women shared screenshots of Biswas’s DMs to them. Most of those messages had the same text: ‘you look good in a sari’. The messages were often sent at odd hours — early morning or midnight.

Among those who have shared screenshots of similar messages from the actor on social media are models, bloggers, influencers, and common working women.

According to media reports, actress-model Alokananda Guha has also accused Biswas of making advances under the guise of professional communication. Guha has alleged that Biswas first contacted her on Facebook with a work offer and provided an address.

When she arrived at the location with her mother and sister, Biswas allegedly appeared uncomfortable and later messaged her saying she had “spoiled his mood”.

Guha further alleged that in 2017, after her career gained traction, Biswas once again messaged her with the same “You look good in saris” text.

“I didn't respond then, but I feel compelled to share now because people are defending him,” Guha stated.

Following the wave of posts and public criticism, Biswas lodged a police complaint, alleging “harassment” and “breach of privacy”.

Meanwhile, several actors and influencers have come out in support of Biswas. Actress-model Sachita Dutta wrote, “ ‘BTW, You look good in a sari’, it's a nice compliment for Bengali girls Riju Biswas. Seriously, I look good in a sari.”

Influencer Indroneel Mukherjee has also supported Biswas. He wrote, “Looking good in a sari” is a compliment in my dictionary! Doesn’t matter if it was said to one or 100. He has even made a public apology too. Requesting all the ladies to let it go.”

Biswas is known for the 2009 television series Bou Kotha Kao, and the 2013 drama series Tomay Amay Mile.